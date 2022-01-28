Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,312 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chubb were worth $139,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Chubb by 76.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,615,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock opened at $192.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.40. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

