Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.14-3.26 EPS.

NYSE:CHD traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.81. The company had a trading volume of 67,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,456. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

