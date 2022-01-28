Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,484 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lemonade by 51.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after acquiring an additional 588,600 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at about $56,994,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,299,000 after acquiring an additional 371,170 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 24.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after acquiring an additional 290,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,037 shares of company stock worth $1,827,698. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

LMND stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.70. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $171.56.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

