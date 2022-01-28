Citigroup Inc. Purchases 28,594 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,090,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,806,000 after acquiring an additional 319,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 307.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in fuboTV by 895.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 92,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 82,968 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get fuboTV alerts:

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.96. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FUBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.