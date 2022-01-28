Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,555 shares of company stock worth $1,045,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $56.03.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

