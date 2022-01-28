Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,855 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $5,822,188. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $177.07 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.10.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

