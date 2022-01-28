Citigroup Lowers Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $175.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXP. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.31.

NYSE EXP opened at $141.29 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $169.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.29 and a 200 day moving average of $150.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

