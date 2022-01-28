Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 730 ($9.85) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.69) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.49) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.04) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.09) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 633.17 ($8.54).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BA opened at GBX 604 ($8.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 561.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 563.12. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.41).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.