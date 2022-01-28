Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($25.09) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($22.15) to GBX 1,635 ($22.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($24.78) to GBX 1,700 ($22.94) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.19) to GBX 1,900 ($25.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,604 ($21.64).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,494 ($20.16) on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 1,159.50 ($15.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.51). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,614.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,586.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

