Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Increased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,594 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 73,074 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after buying an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after buying an additional 5,208,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,926 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

NYSE CFG opened at $51.80 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

