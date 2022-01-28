City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in City were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 15.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in City by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCO opened at $79.34 on Friday. City Holding has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.96.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

