Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 102.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 55.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 145.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.