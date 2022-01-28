Clarkson Capital Begins Coverage on FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Stock analysts at Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE:FREY opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $932.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

