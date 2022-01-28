Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $5.51

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.89. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 139,552 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.96.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 51,915 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 768,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.