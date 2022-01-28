Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Up 7.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Tudor Pickering upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 119,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,076,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

