Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.17). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Clene stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.54. 58,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,247. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. Clene has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $17.82.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 15,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clene by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

