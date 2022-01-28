Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NET. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.93.

NET opened at $80.34 on Monday. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.93 and a 200 day moving average of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total value of $9,833,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total value of $1,933,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 675,355 shares of company stock worth $103,432,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 620,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

