Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 2,460.5% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0943 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,266,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after acquiring an additional 70,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 579,120 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 118,276 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,951,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 38,203 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

