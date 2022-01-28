CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,359 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,046,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,576,000 after buying an additional 900,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CME Group by 7,897.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after acquiring an additional 792,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $223.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.29. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.91 and a 1 year high of $234.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy purchased 1,600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

