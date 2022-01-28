CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $447.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 99.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 31.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 38.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

