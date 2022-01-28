Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCHGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

