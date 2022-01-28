Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,260 ($43.98) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.47) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,995 ($40.41).

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,436 ($32.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.91 billion and a PE ratio of 20.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,519.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,559.49. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,125 ($28.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 146 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,680 ($36.16) per share, for a total transaction of £3,912.80 ($5,279.01). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 470 shares of company stock worth $1,206,911 and have sold 24,875 shares worth $63,354,425.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

