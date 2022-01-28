Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CGTX opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($7.55). On average, analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

