Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $162.33

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $162.33 and last traded at $169.92, with a volume of 84698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target (down previously from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total transaction of $23,970,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,144 shares of company stock valued at $136,837,785 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

