Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $162.33

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $162.33 and last traded at $169.92, with a volume of 84698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.20.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target (down previously from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total transaction of $23,970,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,144 shares of company stock valued at $136,837,785 over the last ninety days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
