Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CFX. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.
NYSE CFX opened at $40.39 on Friday. Colfax has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99.
In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $2,651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $394,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,896 shares of company stock worth $3,708,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Colfax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,792,000 after buying an additional 499,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,450,000 after buying an additional 454,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,993,000 after purchasing an additional 422,579 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Colfax by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Colfax by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,129,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Colfax
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
