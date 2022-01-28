Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CFX. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Get Colfax alerts:

NYSE CFX opened at $40.39 on Friday. Colfax has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $2,651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $394,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,896 shares of company stock worth $3,708,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Colfax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,792,000 after buying an additional 499,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,450,000 after buying an additional 454,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,993,000 after purchasing an additional 422,579 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Colfax by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Colfax by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,129,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.