Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.20

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 4491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $600.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
