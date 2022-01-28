Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.20

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 4491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $600.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

