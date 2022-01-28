Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Comcast has raised its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43. Comcast has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

