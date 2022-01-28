Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 274.4% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of CMWAY opened at $66.91 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.98.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

