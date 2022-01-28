Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $623,000 Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 95.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,434 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FOX were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,061,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,577,000 after purchasing an additional 324,410 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 14.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 662.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 75,472 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in FOX by 36.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in FOX by 19.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 627,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,176,000 after buying an additional 100,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

FOXA opened at $38.25 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.