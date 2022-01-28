Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zumiez by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after buying an additional 498,529 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zumiez by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 171,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Zumiez by 4,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 109,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,524 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 97,013 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $992.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.