Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,696 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 210.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 318.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

AMKR opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $123,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,098,025. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.