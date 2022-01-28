Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 827 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Innoviva by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Innoviva by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Innoviva by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Innoviva by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

INVA stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

