Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 950 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,527,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,070,000 after purchasing an additional 97,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,482,000 after purchasing an additional 120,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 20.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,291,000 after purchasing an additional 724,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 89,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,481,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,203,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $555.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.80 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

