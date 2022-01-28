Comparing Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) & ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ICON Public and Absci, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public 0 3 9 0 2.75 Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17

ICON Public currently has a consensus target price of $279.64, suggesting a potential upside of 8.95%. Absci has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 342.93%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than ICON Public.

Profitability

This table compares ICON Public and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public 4.09% 15.50% 7.59% Absci -1,332.67% -258.68% -19.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICON Public and Absci’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public $2.80 billion 4.85 $332.33 million $3.93 65.31 Absci $4.78 million 113.70 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than Absci.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.2% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ICON Public beats Absci on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development. The company was founded by John Climax and Ronan Lambe in June 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

