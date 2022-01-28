Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $191.44

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $191.44 and last traded at $190.65, with a volume of 32162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,950 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

