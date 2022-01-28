CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

CONMED stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. CONMED has a 52-week low of $106.15 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,186,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONMED stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

