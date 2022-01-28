Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,070 Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,484,000 after purchasing an additional 288,633 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,773,000 after buying an additional 2,394,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after buying an additional 348,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after buying an additional 414,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,579,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,811,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHR opened at $27.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $386,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,656 shares of company stock worth $833,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

