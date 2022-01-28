Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,966 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 807.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 53,913 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $1,927,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,020,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,060,000 after buying an additional 616,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACRE. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

ACRE opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $676.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

