Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $565,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,408 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV opened at $135.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $240.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.79. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

