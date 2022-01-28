Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $588,000 Position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 150.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,530 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yellow were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yellow by 2,573.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 697,434 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yellow by 3,374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 59,521 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yellow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Yellow stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $488.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.04.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Carty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

