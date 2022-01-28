Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,722 shares of company stock worth $1,754,753 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 80.02% and a net margin of 31.96%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

