Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,553,000 after purchasing an additional 337,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,819,000 after buying an additional 2,746,795 shares in the last quarter. Serenity Capital LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,927,000 after buying an additional 3,832,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,819,000 after buying an additional 1,997,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,694,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. Analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

