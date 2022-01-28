Contrasting Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) & Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amazon.com and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 5.73% 24.31% 7.57% Coupang -7.19% -81.85% -12.15%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amazon.com and Coupang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 0 0 37 0 3.00 Coupang 0 4 3 0 2.43

Amazon.com currently has a consensus target price of $4,189.19, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. Coupang has a consensus target price of $45.86, indicating a potential upside of 141.48%. Given Coupang’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than Amazon.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amazon.com and Coupang’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $386.06 billion 3.67 $21.33 billion $51.12 54.63 Coupang $11.97 billion 2.78 -$474.89 million N/A N/A

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Coupang.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Amazon.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amazon.com beats Coupang on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment is comprised of the retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment consists of the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

