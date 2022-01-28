Contrasting Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) & TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vasta Platform and TAL Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 2 0 2.67 TAL Education Group 6 6 1 0 1.62

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 174.51%. TAL Education Group has a consensus price target of $39.60, indicating a potential upside of 1,550.00%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

Risk and Volatility

Vasta Platform has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAL Education Group has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vasta Platform and TAL Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $193.68 million 2.19 -$8.86 million N/A N/A TAL Education Group $4.50 billion 0.34 -$115.99 million ($0.19) -12.63

Vasta Platform has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TAL Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A TAL Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of TAL Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats TAL Education Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students. The company was founded by Bang Xin Zhang and Yun Dong Cao on August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

