Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

CNVY opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Convey Holding Parent has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

