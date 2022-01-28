CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) vs. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Head-To-Head Review

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CorePoint Lodging and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorePoint Lodging 0 0 1 0 3.00 Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 5 7 0 2.58

CorePoint Lodging presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.05%. Given CorePoint Lodging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CorePoint Lodging is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorePoint Lodging $411.00 million 2.24 -$178.00 million ($0.52) -30.23 Federal Realty Investment Trust $835.49 million 11.41 $131.71 million $3.03 40.46

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CorePoint Lodging. CorePoint Lodging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorePoint Lodging -6.05% -3.27% -1.70% Federal Realty Investment Trust 26.33% 10.02% 3.16%

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats CorePoint Lodging on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

