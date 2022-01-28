Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$308.66 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.83.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 3.82. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.18 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.77.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

