Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Raised to $52.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Corning by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,715,000 after buying an additional 201,487 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $1,845,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $384,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 249.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.