Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 342 ($4.61) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 340 ($4.59) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.48) to GBX 510 ($6.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.56) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.02) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Countryside Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 500.44 ($6.75).

CSP stock opened at GBX 295.40 ($3.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 21.91. Countryside Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 290.80 ($3.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.82). The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 420.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 480.25.

In related news, insider Iain McPherson bought 55,935 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.63) per share, for a total transaction of £233,248.95 ($314,690.97). Also, insider John W. Martin bought 47,487 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £199,920.27 ($269,725.13).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

