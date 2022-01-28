Covalent (CQT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.90 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Covalent has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001024 BTC on exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $96.52 million and $1.90 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.00 or 0.06581047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,879.37 or 0.99714510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00051605 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

